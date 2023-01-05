Lo irked by Chong’s ‘annoying’ FB posts, pressers targeting him and MPP

KUCHING (Jan 5): Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang is irked by Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen and his group targeting Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) and himself with daily Facebook posts and increasingly annoying press conferences.

Lo said the latest was a public spat by Chong for cheap political mileage for demanding the flood mitigation masterplan from MPP which forced him to defend himself.

“Not a day goes by without YB Chong or his assistants barking up some tree of contention with SUPP (Sarawak United People’s Party) or GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak) ministers. There are some who might defend him by saying he is just doing his job as an opposition government. What opposition government? Are we not a Unity Government now? Didn’t Anthony Loke (federal Transport Minister), when he came, so very graciously offered an apology to GPS and made a promise to Abang Jo (Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg) that DAP Sarawak will also respect SUPP?

“The most shocking thing from the press conference was Chong making untrue claims that I said I have or have drawn up the masterplan for flood mitigation. I have never said that. It begs the question if Chong is twisting the truth yet again to suit his own narrative,” said Lo in a statement today.

Lo said that it is unbelievable that a three-term MP does not know that flood mitigation is under the purview of the federal government and that the federal department responsible for flood mitigation is under the Ministry of Environment and Water.

Instead, he said Chong needs to go to Parliament to question the PKR minister in charge of the Ministry of Environment and Water which is the ministry overseeing the federal Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID).

He also questioned what projects and how much allocations Chong had garnered, and has he solved the flooding in Bandar Kuching as its MP for 14 long consecutive years.

“He is now into his second term as MP for Stampin. Has he done anything at all to alleviate the problems of flooding for his constituents in Stampin? His report card would show a big fat zero. The only thing I can remember is the millions of dollars worth of projects and major bridges that were slashed during the days of Pakatan Harapan as the ruling government in 2018.

“Had I been elected MP for Stampin, I would go to federal to ask for funds. I am only asking Chong to do what I would if I were elected MP. His Stampin constituents would ask the same of him.

“I see absolutely nothing wrong in asking Chong to ask federal for funds as a fellow Stampin constituent but Chong had the cheek to ask me to go to Parliament to ask for funds on his behalf. What planet is he on? An elected MP asking a local council chairman to go in his place as MP for Stampin?”

He pointed out that there are 23 local councils in Sarawak, both big and small, and only one DID in Sarawak.

All councils in Sarawak only take care of secondary drains, and flood mitigation projects involving major drainage reserves are undertaken by federal DID in consultation with state DID, he added.

In fact, it is Chong’s job to visit the head of DID in Sarawak like his colleague Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii did and as what himself and Kota Sentosa assemblyman Wilfred Yap did a month ago, said Lo.