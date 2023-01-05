Loke: JPJ to address shoddy road tax stickers

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 5): The Road Transport Department (JPJ) is set to revamp the existing quality of vehicle road tax stickers which are currently known to tear easily.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said senior department officials had briefed him on current challenges and plans for this year, including the issues with the road tax stickers.

“I know a lot of people have complained about the poor quality of road tax stickers and that is something we are aware of and a ‘big change’ is expected to take place this year,” Loke said in a Facebook post late Tuesday.

Loke said any new initiative will be planned thoroughly and he would be making the necessary announcements when full preparations have been made.

The most common complaint involving the existing road tax is that they often tend to tear easily when initially peeled off the backing paper and at times leave adhesive residue on the windscreen after they are peeled off. – Malay Mail