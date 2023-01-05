MA63: S’wak, Sabah govts urged to implement development projects that benefit the people

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 5): The authority granted to Sabah and Sarawak to approve development projects under RM50 million should be translated into projects that benefit the people, said Sabah Bumiputera Chamber of Commerce president Datuk Hasnol Ayub.

“I think the granting of authority to Sabah and Sarawak signifies baby steps in the government’s efforts to realise MA63 (Malaysia Agreement 1963), in fact, it is very significant in showing the government’s sincerity and seriousness in this matter (MA63),” he said, adding that the move could also reduce bureaucracy issues.

Hasnol said this while appearing as a guest on Bernama TV’s Malaysia Petang Ini programme titled ‘MA63: Semakin Jelas dan Nyata’ today.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the Finance Ministry had agreed to give the authority to approve any development project worth RM50 million or less to the Sabah and Sarawak state governments but they need to comply with financial regulations.

Hasnol said to ensure that it could be implemented in the best way, the state government must have an implementation instrument that complies with the set guidelines.

He said he was also confident that more dialogues and discussions involving stakeholders would be held to ensure that the various matters contained in MA63 can be implemented.

“There are definitely other demands that can be considered, but it may take time, whether short-term, medium-term or even long-term, especially involving amendments to the enactment.

“However, it is important for us to take into account the impacts on both the state and nation following whatever decision is taken,” he added.

Hasnol also suggested the creation of an index to measure people’s perception and acceptance of all decisions made by the government related to MA63. – Bernama