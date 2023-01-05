Miri man shocked to discover rat snake in car

MIRI (Jan 5): A resident of a government quarters at Jalan Cahaya Lopeng here was shocked to discover a rat snake in his car yesterday afternoon.

The 37-year-old man immediately contacted the Civil Defence Force (APM), who then deployed a team of five trained snake handlers to help catch the reptile.

“Upon arrival at the scene at 1.57pm, the team found a rat snake, which was the size of a broomstick measuring one metre in the complainant’s car,” said APM Miri officer Mirwan Shah Masri.

Mirwan said the team managed to catch the rat snake using special equipment and released it back into its habitat.

The operation ended at 2.26pm.