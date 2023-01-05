Covid-19: Travellers from China should be tested before allowing entry, says Dr Muruga

KUCHING (Jan 5): Covid-19 testing ought to be made mandatory for travellers from China, along with travellers from other countries experiencing a significant rise in cases of Covid-19 when Malaysia opens its borders to the country on January 8.

Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) president Dr Muruga Raj Rajathurai said that it is a necessary measure to prevent a surge in Covid-19 cases in the country.

Only fully vaccinated travellers from China with a negative RT-PCR test result are to be allowed entry into Malaysia, whereby they are to undergo professional RTK Antigen screening for Covid-19 upon arrival at the entry point or within 24 hours, he said in a statement yesterday.

He made this call to the Ministry of Health (MoH) that all precautions should be taken to prevent a surge as China is currently experiencing a rise in cases of Covid-19 and that the dominant Covid-19 variants in China have already been detected in Malaysia.

“Although precautionary measures are being taken by MoH to prepare for the possibility of a surge, we feel more need to be done to prevent imported cases of Covid-19.

“We are concerned that with the shortages in manpower at our public healthcare facilities, the healthcare system can be overwhelmed if cases requiring hospitalisation and Intensive Care Unit (ICU) admission start to surge.

“Perhaps, as an additional precaution, the government can look at a gradual opening to visitors from China and relax restrictions when the Covid-19 situation there improves significantly,” he said.

While MMA acknowledges that the travellers from China will bring benefits to the economic and tourism sectors, it also believes that the public health and safety are also of utmost importance.

MMA, he added, has taken note of the public’s concerns over the move to allow travellers from China to enter the country at this time and assures the public that the country has much better control over it now.

“What is important is that we take all available preventive measures against Covid-19 and that is to go for your booster shot when it is due and to wear face mask in crowded, enclosed spaces.

“Also, adopt and maintain a healthy lifestyle as it strengthens your defence against infectious diseases,” said Dr Muruga.