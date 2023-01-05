Motorists advised to use alternative routes after road section in Ranau collapses

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 5): Motorists have been advised to use alternative routes after a section of the Kota Kinabalu/Sandakan Road (Jalan Riverside) in Ranau collapsed following continuous rain yesterday.

Ranau district Works Department (JKR), in a statement, said the incident has forced the department to temporarily close KM109.378 of Jalan Kota Kinabalu-Sandakan (Jalan Riverside) for safety reasons.

“Motorists are advised to use alternative routes through Jalan Sinarut Baru-Jalan Toguon Baru, which are accessible for small vehicles,” it added.

Meanwhile, eight villages have been affected by flash floods and were instructed to evacuate their homes to temporary flood evacuation centres.

The affected villages are Kampung Silou, Kg Kituntul Lama, Kg Kituntul, Kg Marakau, Kg Libang, Kg Bahab, Kg Tudangan, and Kg Lasing.

The Sabindo Supermarket was also affected by the flood, while water level at Sungai Mansahaban in Marakau, and Sungai Takurik continue to rise.

There are currently 45 people from 14 families taking shelter at the IPD Ranau community hall which has been turned into a temporary flood evacuation centre since Wednesday.