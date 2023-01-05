Mum, boyfriend arrested in connection with murder of 6-year-old girl in Bau

KUCHING (Jan 5): Police have detained the mother of a six-year-old girl who was found murdered in Kampung Kranji, Bau as well as arrested the woman’s 35-year-old boyfriend.

In a statement, Bau police chief DSP Poge Nyaon said the male suspect was picked up by police around 3pm yesterday (Jan 4).

“During interrogation, the suspect told police that he had beaten the deceased and disposed of her body in bushes at Kampung Kranji,” he said.

Poge revealed that at 6.45pm, the suspect led police to where he had dumped the body.

It is believed that the murder took place on Dec 17.

“Also present to identify the deceased’s body was her mother, who confirmed that it was her daughter based on the clothing and a doll that she was holding,” said Poge.

He added that the 34-year-old woman was then arrested by police to assist with the investigation.

The girl’s body has since been transferred to the Sarawak General Hospital’s Forensics Unit for a post-mortem.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

“We will conduct this investigation thoroughly and with full professionalism,” Poge stressed.