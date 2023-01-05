Nancy Shukri counters critics, says GPS support for Anwar govt to benefit Sarawakians

JOHOR BAHRU (Jan 5): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) made a stand to back Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and set up a “unity government” at the federal level so that the east Malaysian state will not be “left behind”, Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said today.

The vice-chief of the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu women’s wing rejected the views that the Sarawakian ruling coalition did not have a stand and was just going with the flow on whichever political alliance that would be able to take power after last November’s general election that resulted in a hung Parliament.

“All the decisions made by the GPS are for the benefit of the people from the Land of the Hornbills. If we are not part of the government, we will be left behind.

“What GPS is demanding for in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 is not unreasonable but is subject to the constitution, which means we are fighting for the rights of the people of Sarawak.

“If we don’t do that, who will fight for the people of Sarawak?” the Santubong MP, who is also federal Women, Family, and Community Development Minister, told reporters during a visit to a children’s shelter here.

She was responding to detractors who questioned GPS’ role in the federal government and the ongoing preliminary discussions related to the MA63.

Yesterday, Deputy Prime Minister II Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said the government has decided that a series of preliminary discussions related to MA63 should continue at the official level for action to be taken by ministries and agencies.

He said it would then be brought to the MA63 Implementation Action Council or Cabinet to be finalised.

GPS was among the five political coalitions and parties that signed a memorandum of understanding on Dec 16, 2022 to support Anwar’s leadership of the federal government. — Malay Mail