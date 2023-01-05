Nanta: Sarawak Pan Borneo Highway 91 pct complete

KUCHING (Jan 5): The first phase of the Pan Borneo Highway (LPB) project in Sarawak and Sabah is now at 91 per cent and 73 per cent complete respectively, said Works Minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

He said Sarawak’s part of the highway is expected to be completed by the end of this year except sections in Lambir and Belur which are expected to be completed by next year.

“(On) The implementation status of the Pan Borneo Highway project, the Ministry of Public Works would like to inform that up to now the implementation of phase 1 of the Sarawak and Sabah Pan Borneo Highway project has achieved physical progress of 91 per cent and 73 per cent respectively.

“The entire phase 1 of LPB Sarawak is expected to be completed by the end of this year except for package 11 (Lambir and Beluru) which is expected to be completed in 2024 following a change in the scope of the project,” Nanta said in a statement today.

As for Sabah, he said the project is expected to be fully completed by the end of 2025.

He also said the procurement aspect for the Sarawak-Sabah Link Road (SSLR) Phase 2 project and the Trans Borneo Highway (LTB) project as well as Phase 1B of the Sabah Lebuh Borneo Utara (LBU) project would involve an estimated cost of RM26.2 billion.

“The second phase of the Sarawak LPB will involve the Miri-Limbang-Lawas (Trans Borneo Highway), the 2nd phase of the Sarawak Sabah Link Road (SSLR) project; and phase 1B of the Sabah LBU project – overall involving an estimated project cost of RM26.2 billion,” he added.

In welcoming Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s announcement to recognise Sabah and Sarawak Public Works Department as government technical departments, Nanta said this would enable both states to be authorised to administer federal development projects costing up to RM50 million.

However, he said the devolution of power to the states would require an amendment of the Treasury Directive 182 (AP 182).

He said the amendment is needed as the provision only recognises Public Works Department Malaysia (JKR Malaysia) and Irrigation and Drainage Department Malaysia (JPS Malaysia) as the technical departments to implement all government projects.

“The Ministry of Public Works welcomes the announcement by the Prime Minister yesterday regarding the Cabinet’s decision to recognise the Sarawak State JKR (Public Works Department) and the Sabah State JKR (Public Works Department) as government technical departments.

“With this recognition, JKR Sabah and Sarawak are authorised to administer federal development projects at a rate of up to RM50 million.

“This decision will involve the amendment of Treasury Directive 182 (AP 182) which stipulates previously that all non-technical departments must obtain services from only recognised technical departments, namely JKR Malaysia and JPS Malaysia, to implement all government projects (item 182.1),” he said.

With the procurement and implementation of the projects coming up, Nanta said his ministry was mulling setting up guidelines for the implementation of the projects.

He said the guidelines needed to be discussed with the federal agency to determine the details regarding the distribution of jurisdiction, roles and responsibilities of the parties.

“Works Ministry is also of the view that a guideline needs to be discussed and prepared with the federal agency involved in the implementation of the projects of the two states concerned.

“All the new projects have obtained approval in principle from the Council of Ministers in April 2022.

“Physical construction is expected to begin in 2024, which is as soon as the 2023 budget is approved by Parliament and confirmation of allocation approval is received from the federal agency,” he added.