No e-scooters allowed in MBKS, DBKU areas without permit

KUCHING (Jan 5): The operation of Beam electric scooters (e-scooters) in areas under the Kuching South City Council (MBKS) is illegal, said Dato Wee Hong Seng.

The Kuching South mayor, who affirmed this, said the operator has to get a permit from the council to display or operate them.

“Also, it is a no-no in MBKS parks.

“We do not allow them to do it in parks because they are meant for walking and jogging. The walk paths are narrow and the use of the e-scooters will disturb the park users.

“To operate these e-scooters, you need to have a permit. And before you actually get our consent, do not do it,” he said when met at the Stutong Market today.

Wee said he had consulted the police and the Road Transport Department (JPJ) officers who confirmed that e-scooters were not allowed on public roads.

“We are concerned because who will bear the responsibility if the user is hurt while using the e-scooters. If you use a motorcycle, you will need a helmet but this thing does not offer any protection,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kuching City North Commission (DBKU) also confirmed that operators of the Beam e-scooters would also need to get a permit from them to operate in the DBKU area.

The operator of the vehicles were instructed to remove them from the Kuching Waterfront last week when a few e-scooters were ‘parked’ there.

It is understood that of late, the Beam e-scooters are found ‘parked’ in several places in the MBKS and DBKU areas.

They are commonly used in Kuala Lumpur, Kuantan (Pahang), Penang and Selangor.