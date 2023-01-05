Padawan cops arrest man, tracking down another for alleged involvement in gang-robbery

KUCHING (Jan 5): A 32-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly being involved in a gang-robbery at the workers’ quarters at a construction site in Jalan Arang here around 2.30am on Jan 3.

In a statement, Padawan district police chief Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said the suspect, who has nine past police records, was arrested in front of an eatery at Jalan Batu Kawa here around 11.10pm on the same day.

He added that police also seized two smartphones and the car that was driven by the suspect.

“We are also currently tracking down the second suspect who was allegedly involved in the robbery,” he said.

He said the suspect is being investigated under Section 395/397 of the Penal Code.

Abang Zainal Abidin said the suspect, together with an accomplice allegedly robbed an Indonesian couple at the workers’ quarters by pretending to be officers from the Immigration Department.

Following the incident, the female victim, a 36-year-old from Bima, Indonesia, lodged a police report at the Kota Sentosa police station at 11.37am on Jan 3, he added.

Abang Zainal Abidin said the complainant claimed that during the robbery, the suspects managed to escape with smartphones worth about RM1,600 belonging to them and a work permit belonging to her husband.

“It was when the complainant told her husband where she ‘kept’ a machete in the room that the two suspects fled the scene,” he added.

He said that one of the suspects also dropped his smartphone at the scene before fleeing in a car.