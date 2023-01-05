Parents weigh in on calls to revive UPSR

KUCHING (Jan 5): There have been calls of late from various quarters for the revival of the Ujian Pencapaian Sekolah Rendah (UPSR) for Primary 6 pupils.

The UPSR was abolished in 2021 along with the Form 3 Assessment (PT3) in favour of school-based assessment (PBS).

Parent Gary Mohd Hanif, who is self-employed, opined that education policies in the country change every time there is a new Education Minister.

“For the sake of our younger generation, do not use them as guinea pigs for the legacy of those who are in-charge. Can’t we set a standard curriculum, syllabus, that can be followed by every student regardless if the education minister changes, only then you know the clear direction.

“You can change one or two policies but do not change the whole education structure. Upgrading yes, but if you keep on changing, we will move backwards,” he stressed.

He does not want to see the return of UPSR or any other public examination, as he hopes Malaysia can emulate Finland’s education system.

“The success story of Finland’s education system has been the talk of everyone now. Many people are impressed with its approach to education and sustainable development.

“Finland has a winning recipe for education; we can learn from the Finnish experience. There is no standard examination nor competition between children, thus there is no pressure and they do not differentiate between students who excel in studies and those who do not,” he explained.

According to him, young students should not be pressured to sit for UPSR, but instead be taught skills and character building for holistic development.

“If UPSR is the exam to assess a 12-year-old student’s performance, there are many other ways that we can assess them like, for example, let them do group assignments, focus on something that will build character and teach them the skills, which can be part of fun-learning,” he said.

Administrative officer Anne Thian, who has two children, including one in Primary 6, the exam should be revived.

“It is good to have UPSR back for Primary 6 because it is the important end-goal before they go to secondary school,” she said.

She said Primary 6 pupils who have the experience of UPSR are more prepared for secondary school, which is another level of the education system.

“It is a similar experience when we were in Form 3, we studied really hard because that will determine if you will be going to Arts or Science streams when you go to Form 4. It tests your ability and grooms you to be at least have the experience on the level of your education,” she opined.

Fellow administrative officer Imelda Kartika Abdul Karim also believes the UPSR should be reintroduced.

“Students in Primary 6 learn how to shape their own future. I think when they are at Primary 6, they learn to think wisely. In a way, when they have UPSR, they will work towards it and knowing that this exam, they must prove that they are able to do it.

“It does not matter if you achieve good or bad results but at least experience what examinations are all about and it prepares them for bigger things when they go to secondary schools,” she said.

She also felt students are always at the mercy of the Ministry of Education (MoE), especially when the education minister and policies change.

“Pity them (the students) but I think the government through the ministry (MoE) must be consistent. Please do not make our children guinea pigs because of the frequent policy changes,” she said.

New Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek recently said any decision on reviving UPSR or the Form 3 Assessment (PT3) would only be made after the tabling of the report on the implementation of the Education Development Plant 2013-2025.

She said the outcome of the report would serve as a reference for the ministry on whether or not to reintroduce both examinations.