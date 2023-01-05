PBS, STAR reiterate support for Hajiji as Sabah CM



KOTA KINABALU (Jan 5): All state assemblymen from Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) and Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) on Thursday reiterated their support for Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor to continue leading the state.

PBS deputy president Datuk Seri Dr Joachim Gunsalam said the party and its assemblymen remained solidly behind Hajiji and there was no need for a vote of confidence on the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) chairman in the Sabah State Assembly.

“I am 110 per cent sure PBS still supports the leadership of Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor (as Chief Minister). I think there is no necessity (for vote of confidence) but if it is required I’m sure we will win.

“However, if it needs to be done, I’m confident that he will win the vote. PBS will give the chief minister our full support,” he said at the presentation of lion heads to associations and temples in the state at the Magellan

Sutera Resort and Spa here on Thursday.

Joachim, who is Sabah Deputy Chief Minister, told reporters this when asked to comment on the latest political developments regarding the state government.

Joachim claimed that rumours of a change in the state government were simply aimed at destabilising the political situation in Sabah.

“What’s more important is the work we have at hand. If (the rumours) are actually true, we will see what needs to be done after that,” he said.

STAR deputy president Datuk Ellron Angin also made clear the party’s support for Hajiji.

“As far as STAR is concerned, our ADUN are all for Datuk Hajiji. We are faithful to him,” he said.

PBS and STAR are component parties of GRS, which also includes Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) and United Sabah National Organisation (USNO).

GRS’ Sipitang MP, Matbali Musah, also dismissed the rumours as a political ploy, saying this was normal in politics. However, he acknowledged that politics was dynamic and that “anything can happen”.

“Whatever it is, we shall wait. But, for now, there’s no problem. Maybe there are some parties seeking to take advantage (of the situation) but for now, (this change in government) will not happen.”

On Wednesday, GRS secretary-general Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said the coalition is prepared to prove the legitimacy of support from assemblymen for Hajiji.

Masidi said Hajiji had received declarations of support from a majority of Sabah assemblymen, including seven Pakatan Harapan (PH) representatives, to continue leading the state government.

“We are prepared to prove the legitimacy of this support to the appropriate parties if and when required.

“The political environment and situation in Sabah remain stable for business and investment purposes,” he said in a statement.

Talk is rife that GRS may lose its majority in the 79-member assembly.

Sabah Barisan led by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, is speculated to withdraw its support for Hajiji and back Parti Warisan, led by Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal, to form a coalition government.

The Sabah State Assembly has 79 assemblymen – 73 elected and six appointed.

The Sabah government now has the support of 59 assemblymen, comprising 29 from GRS, Barisan Nasional (17), PH (seven), Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (three), Parti Bangsa Malaysia (one), Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah (one) and Independent (one).