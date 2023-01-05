Projects RM50 mln below: S’wak to check details first, says Fatimah

KUCHING (Jan 5): The federal government’s decision to allow Sarawak and Sabah to have direct management of projects worth RM50 million and below needs to be seen in detail, says Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

The Minister of Women, Family and Community Welfare said what is known so far is that Sarawak is allowed to handle the implementation projects under RM50 million, and what is important is that Sarawak needs to know the detailed information regarding any project.

”The state government should know the cost of the project and how it will be implemented. In terms of tender, the state government must also know whether it will be fully submitted to the technical committee of the agency in Sarawak.

“Actually the amount (RM50 million) is not really big but we need to see detailed information about the project,” she told reporters at Baitul Makmur II building today.

She said whether Sarawak would benefit from the (federal govt) decision, could only be ascertained once the detailed information is known.

She added that what the Sarawak government requested was that agency committees such as the Public Works Department (JKR) or Irrigation and Drainage Department (DID) are recognised by the federal committee.

“If the committees are recognised, the agency can carry out federal projects and that’s what we are really asking for,” she said when asked if the (federal govt) decision would benefit Sarawak.

It was reported Wednesday that the Finance Ministry has agreed for projects worth RM50 million and below to be handed over to Sabah and Sarawak for direct management.

Those were among matters discussed and agreed to by the government as part of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in the news reports.

“There were a few projects delayed, and although there is Sabah and Sarawak JKR (Public Works Department), but because most of the final decisions were always made in Putrajaya, a lot of allocations, despite being big allocations, were not fulfilled due to the (state) administration having to refer to the federal level.

“So we have decided that projects worth RM50 million and below be handed over to Sabah and Sarawak for execution based on existing laws, and decisions can be made by Kuching or Kota Kinabalu without delay,” Anwar told a press conference Wednesday.