Purported bid to topple state govt fizzles out

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 5): Speculations of a change in the state Government heated up when Parti Warisan (Warisan) called for a last minute press conference at a hotel here on Thursday evening.

Warisan usually holds its press conference at the party’s headquarters in Kolombong so when it chose a hotel as the venue, it fuelled the speculations further.

However, the press conference which was scheduled to be held at 4.30pm was called off at 7pm with no reason given.

Seen at the venue were most of Warisan’s state elected representatives including Deputy President cum Moyog assemblyman Datuk Darell Leiking, Tanjung Aru assemblyman Datuk Junz Wong and Karamunting assemblyman George Hiew.

No members from other parties were seen.

At 7pm, Warisan president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal had yet to arrive and that was when a party official informed the media that the press conference was postponed to a later date.

Earlier the same day, Umno Sabah chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin was reported to have chaired a meeting with state Umno leaders at the party’s headquarters here.

He was reported to have told the media there that the meeting was nothing out of the ordinary.

“We discussed the party’s future,” he said.

Earlier, speculations had spread that Sabah BN would be pulling out of Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) to form a coalition government with Warisan.

Such a move will cause GRS to lose majority in the 79-member assembly.

It is also understood that the 17 Sabah BN assembly members were not in full agreement with the move to withdraw their support from Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor’s government.

Sabah Pakatan Harapan has also distanced itself from supporting a possible Warisan-Barisan coalition.

Its state chairman, Datuk Christina Liew, said their stand to support the unity Federal Government and the state government under Hajiji has not changed.

Liew also said none of its seven assemblymen have signed statutory declarations in support of any party.

Meanwhile, all state assemblymen from Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) and Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) on Thursday reiterated their support for Hajiji to continue leading the state.

PBS deputy president Datuk Seri Dr Joachim Gunsalam said the party and its assemblymen remained solidly behind Hajiji and there was no need for a vote of confidence on the GRS chairman in the Sabah State Assembly.

“I am 110 per cent sure PBS still supports the leadership of Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor (as Chief Minister). I think there is no necessity (for vote of confidence) but if it is required I’m sure we will win.

“However, if it needs to be done, I’m confident that he will win the vote. PBS will give the chief minister our full support,” he said at the presentation of lion heads to associations and temples in the state at the Magellan Sutera Resort and Spa here on Thursday.

Joachim, who is Sabah Deputy Chief Minister, claimed that rumours of a change in the state government were simply aimed at destabilising the political situation in Sabah.

“What’s more important is the work we have at hand. If (the rumours) are actually true, we will see what needs to be done after that,” he said.

STAR deputy president Datuk Ellron Angin said that all the assemblymen from the party are supporting Hajiji.

He added that he was unaware of any attempts to buy assemblymen from STAR but issued a warning, “Don’t try.”

He said that they are with Hajiji all the way.

“We are faithful to him,” he said.

PBS and STAR are component parties of GRS, which also includes Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) and United Sabah National Organisation (USNO).

GRS’ Sipitang member of parliament Matbali Musah also dismissed the rumours as a political ploy, saying this was normal in politics. However, he acknowledged that politics was dynamic and that “anything can happen”.

“Whatever it is, we shall wait. But, for now, there’s no problem. Maybe there are some parties seeking to take advantage (of the situation) but for now, (this change in government) will not happen.”

On Wednesday, GRS secretary-general Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said the coalition is prepared to prove the legitimacy of support from assemblymen for Hajiji.

Masidi said Hajiji had received declarations of support from a majority of Sabah assemblymen, including seven PH representatives, to continue leading the state government.

“We are prepared to prove the legitimacy of this support to the appropriate parties if and when required.

“The political environment and situation in Sabah remain stable for business and investment purposes,” he said in a statement.

The Sabah State Assembly has 79 assemblymen – 73 elected and six appointed.

The Sabah government now has the support of 59 assemblymen, comprising 29 from GRS, Barisan Nasional (17), PH (seven), Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (three), Parti Bangsa Malaysia (one), Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah (one) and Independent (one).