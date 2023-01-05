Rep: Work to rectify damaged road in Kpg Sg Tapang to be completed before CNY

KUCHING (Jan 5): Major works to rectify the damaged section of a village road at Kampung Sungai Tapang here will be completed tentatively before Chinese New Year.

Kota Sentosa assemblyman Wilfred Yap said during a meeting with representatives from Public Works Department (JKR) Kuching, CMS Road Maintenance and the contractor today that they have agreed that the remedial works would cost RM1.13 million after it was found out the damaged section was not done properly before.

The complaint, according to Yap, was made by the villagers themselves.

“During the meeting, the contractor agreed to carry out the remedial works which will involve deep patching and removing and replacing existing pavement, and followed by laying geotextile, aggregates and premix.

“The contractor also agreed to carry out and complete the work tentatively before Chinese New Year,” he said.

He said he himself would monitor the work to ensure that all the agreed measures would be complied with.

“The use of the village road by the contractor is only temporary while workers are constructing an access road at the southern end of Kuching International Airport (KIA),” he said.

He said the scope of work includes the construction of a new four-lane, two-way road from Stutong T-junction to Stampin T-junction (1km) and a two-lane, two-way road from Stampin T-junction to Bukit Berangan T-junction (5.2km); construction of a new two-way lane, two-way road from Stampin T-junction to Sungai Tapang T-junction (1.7km) and construction of Stampin T-junction and road connecting Sungai Tapang T-junction,” he said.

The work also includes the construction of three reinforced concrete (RC) bridges with two-lane, two-way crossing across Sungai Kuap, Sungai Stampin and Sungai Sangkoh, and one underpass for crossing the southern part of KIA.

Yap said the project was 53 days ahead of schedule.

He also hoped that the government would seriously consider upgrading Stutong Link road by construction of a traffic-signalised junction and dual carriageway to ease traffic congestion during peak periods in Kota Sentosa.