Sabah floods: Four roads closed, 45 evacuated in Ranau

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 5): Four roads in Ranau district have been closed to all vehicles due to flooding following continuous heavy rain yesterday evening.

The Sabah Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, in a statement, said that the main road connecting Kota Kinabalu with Sandakan, at KM179.308, has been closed due to flooding.

It also said that Jalan Marakau-Kinapulidan-Kigiuk and Jalan Libang-Marakau were closed due to flooding, while Jalan Kituntul Lama was closed due to a landslide incident.

“Continuous rain for more than three hours has caused several villages in this district to be flooded, namely Kampung Libang, Kituntul and Marakau.

“As of 8 this morning, a total of 45 people from 14 families were evacuated to the temporary relief centre (PPS) at the Ranau district police headquarters (IPD) hall, which was opened at 12.45am earlier today,” read the statement.

Six locations in Ranau have been identified as high-risk, namely Kampung Libang, Marakau, Kituntul, Silou, Lasing, and Bahab.

It said that monitoring this morning found that the flood water has receded.

Meanwhile, Sabah Public Works Department, in a separate statement, advised motorists using Jalan Kota Kinabalu-Sandakan that they can use two alternative routes to reach their respective destinations.

“Light vehicles can use Jalan Sinarut Baru-Togudon Baru, while heavy vehicles can use Jalan Marak Parak-Kota Marudu-Kota Kinabalu,” it said. — Bernama