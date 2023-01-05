Sabah PH reps say they did not give sworn statement to support any party

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 5): Seven Sabah Pakatan Harapan (PH) assemby members on Thursday issued a joint statement saying they did not give a sworn statement to support any party after 2020.

“If any party claims to have support from us, then it is not true except for our last statement after the last Sabah State Legislative Assembly session in November 2022,” said the statement.

The statement was issued by Datuk Christina Liew (Api-Api), Datuk Fung Ming Poon (Tanjung Papat), Datuk Ewon Benedick (Kadamaian), Phoong Jin Zhe (Luyang), Jannie Lasimbang (Kepayan), Tan Lee Fatt (Likas) and Peto Galim (Inanam).

“We are seriously observing the political developments in Sabah and have held a discussion among seven Sabah PH assemblymen.

“We also expressed our position and decision en-bloc to ensure the political stability of Sabah is built so that development governance and services to the people can be implemented smoothly,” it added.