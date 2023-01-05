Search area for missing Niah resident expanded to 6km radius

MIRI (Jan 5): The search and rescue (SAR) operation for a missing Niah resident entered its fifth day today.

Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) acting chief Ahmad Nizam Sapaiee said the search area was extended to within a 6km radius from 61-year-old Adna Sulong’s house.

“The search continues in the oil palm plantation area behind the victim’s house and its surroundings including a nearby river, with radius expanded today to 6km as compared to 4km yesterday,” he said in a statement.

He added that Batu Niah police, Miri Civil Defence Force, villagers, as well as Bintulu police’s K9 detection unit are assisting with the operation.

On Wednesday, searchers failed to find any clues of Adna’s whereabouts.

The SAR operation began on Sunday when Adna, who is from Pasir Putih, Kuala Suai, Niah, was reported missing by family members after he failed to return home.

He was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt and brown shorts with a hat and rubber boots.

As of 1.30pm today, Adna had yet to be found.