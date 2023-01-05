Siburan blacksmith gets good behaviour bond for illegally possessing guns, running firearm repair business

KUCHING (Jan 5): The Magistrates’ Court here today imposed a good behaviour bond for a total of two years on a blacksmith after he pleaded guilty to the charges of possessing firearms and ammunition as well as operating a firearm repair business, both without a valid licence.

Magistrate Zaiton Anuar meted out the sentence against Tony Tami @ Raymond, 57, from Kampung Tijirak, who was charged under Section 8(a) of the Firearms Act 1960 which provides for a jail term up to seven years, or a fine not exceeding RM10,000, or both if convicted.

He was also charged under Section 9(2) of the Firearms Act 1960 which carries an imprisonment term not exceeding seven years or a fine up to RM10,000 or both, upon conviction.

Zaiton sentenced Tony to a one-year good behaviour bond and set a bond of RM1,000 with one local surety for each of the charges.

Tony committed the offences at his house in Kampung Tijirak, Jalan Kuching-Serian around 11.30am on Dec 6, last year

Based on the facts of the case, police who raided Tony’s house, found him working on a shotgun using a bench drill.

During inspection, Tony handed over several firearms and ammunition to the police.

It was understood that Tony had repaired firearms for other people.

Investigation later found that Tony had possessed the firearms and ammunition and operating a weapon repair business, both without a valid licence.

The case was prosecuted by Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang while Tony was presented by counsel Gerald Empaling Donald.