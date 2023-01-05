Two syabu traffickers get life imprisonment

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 5): A self-employed man and a fruit seller were sentenced to life imprisonment by the High Court here on Thursday for a joint charge of trafficking in 156.97 grams of syabu.

Justice Leonard David Shim also ordered the first accused, Jeefrey Apik, to be given 15 strokes of the cane and spared the second accused, Amir Afandi, from whipping punishment due to his age.

The duo, aged 28 and 50, was found guilty of trafficking in the drug at the roadside in front of a shop in Jalan Tuaran, Inanam at 12pm on December 19, 2017.

They were convicted under Section 39B (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act (DDA) 1952, punishable under Section 39B (2) and read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code.

The indictment provides for the capital punishment or a life imprisonment and if the accused is not sentenced to death, shall also be punished with whipping of not less than 15 strokes of the cane, upon conviction.

In the court’s decision, the court ruled among others that there was no evidence of buying and selling of the drugs at the time the accused persons were arrested.

The court further said that having regard to Section 39B (2A) and after hearing submissions, it exercised its discretion under the said 39B (2A) and sentenced both the accused persons to life imprisonment.

The court ordered the two accused persons, who are foreigners, to serve their sentences from the date of their arrest on December 19, 2017.

The prosecution had called three witnesses to testify against both the accused persons and the defence produced three witnesses, including the accused.

Jeefrey and Amir, who were represented by government-assigned counsel Arthur Borine and Luke Ressa Balang respectively, had opted to give sworn evidence during their defence.