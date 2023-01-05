Wait until next polls to take over State government – PBS

KIULU (Jan 5): Any factions aspiring to take over the State government should wait until the next State elections to determine if they have the support of the people.

“Why hatch a plot to unseat the state government at a time when our focus should be to hasten and intensify efforts to develop the State?” Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) information chief Datuk Joniston Bangkuai asked.

Speaking at a meet-the-people programme in remote Kampung Romokon here, he believed the majority of Sabahans are against any plot or action to unseat the current state government.

“Lest we forget the results of the 16th State elections in 2020 in which the party that unseated the already installed state government through defection being rejected,” Joniston said without elaborating.

He was responding to concerns expressed by villagers on the constant talks about moves by certain quarters to topple the state government.

“Let’s not disrupt the good and productive work the current state government is doing.

“It is regrettable that certain quarters appear to never cease to undermine the state government led by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.”

Joniston, who is also Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) information chief and Kiulu assemblyman, stressed any moves that could bring about political instability in Sabah should be avoided and instead all concerned should focus on strengthening unity.

Under Hajiji’s able leadership, he said the state has seen tremendous growth including recording the highest state revenue ever of RM6.6 billion in 2022, among others.

In addition, the annual assemblyman allocation for this year has been increased to RM3 million, with RM2.5 million set aside for small projects and RM500,000 for touch point programmes.

On Wednesday, GRS secretary-general Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun addressed rumours that a certain group is plotting to form a new state government, stressing that Hajiji still garners majority support to remain as Chief Minister.