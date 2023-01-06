60 picked as winners of KTS 60th anniversary grand lucky draw

SIBU (Jan 6): A total of 60 winners of the grand lucky draw to mark KTS Group’s 60th anniversary last year were picked today.

KTS Group of Companies deputy managing director Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau picked the names of the lucky winners, which was broadcast live on Facebook.

The winners were picked from more than 10,000 entries received nationwide.

The top five winners who won a unit of Gree Queen 9N air-conditioner each are Lucas Lee Sheng, Chang Suh Yung, Chee Xi Long, Tiong Tak Liong and Ngu Sy Yi.

The second prize winners are Fong Teck Hua, Loh King Yang, Chen Shin Fang, Hii Hieng Hui and Ho Nyuk Fen. They won a unit of STIHL RE80 high pressure cleaner.

The third prize winners of a unit of STIHL GTA26 pruner are Man Yew Fai, Lydia Chieng Zu Yee, Wong Chih Lit, Tan Ting Yi and Pau Wong Kiong.

The fourth prize winners are Wong Sie Sang, Parish Laing, Kong Ching Fang, Choon Shing Roung and Chea Chiew Bu. Each will bring home a unit of STIHL SE33 vacuum cleaner.

Fifth prize winners who will bring home a unit of Matabi Evolution 7 are Sim Mui Koon, Tang Chiok Ling, Ting Hui, Lio Yieng Hua, Lau Puong Ho, Yong Sze Ling, Dar Choon Bin, Yii Sing Ming, Jesmine Wong Sing Jin and Kong Ling Eng.

Consolation prize winners are Nee Wan Tai, Kong Se King, Lai Sye Ni, Lau Yee Wen, Su Hung Ching, Justin Lee Kok Jin, Wong Nguok Hie, Wong Liong Peng, Kim Chua Chen Chin, Lim Hock Wei, Lau Luan Ping, Tay Kok Fook, Tang Hie Chen, Joseph Tiong Chiong Huang and Sia Puong Kiong.

Also getting the consolation prizes are David Tang Ching Soon, Eddie Chung Chie Jin, Tnay Poh Geok, Wong Hie Hung, Chen Ai Fong, Chen Chin Hao, Annabel Yu Lee Yin, Ting Shing Hong, Law Kui Choo, Chong Fui Ting, Grace Loh Ting Wei, Chong Hui Yoon. Tseng Soo Moi, Ling Twong Seng and Eileen Kee Hui Ling.

Winners can contact the nearest branch of the KTS office to claim the prizes.