AFF Cup website kicks off fans polls for best group stage players

KUCHING (Jan 6): The 2022 Asean Football Federation (AFF) Cup, so far, has displayed some amazing performances throughout the group stage and ahead of the semi-finals, the official website of the competition is running polls for the fans to pick players whom they consider have been the best of the lot.

The voting on www.affmitsubishielectriccup.com/2022 is categorised into ‘Best Goalkeeper’, ‘Best Defender’, ‘Best Midfielder’ and ‘Best Forward’, and all have included nominees from the Harimau Malaya squad.

Kicking off the list is the ‘Best Goalkeeper’ title, where Malaysia’s Ahmad Syihan Hazmi Mohamed has been picked among five who have caught the eye in the opening four matches.

His contenders are Vietnam’s Dang Van Lam, Indonesia’s Nadeo Argawinata, Cambodia’s Keo Soksela, and Singapore’s Hassan Sunny.

For ‘Best Defender’, the website has selected Sharul Nazeem Zulpakar of Malaysia, Irfan Fandi who is the eldest son of Singapore’s football legend Fandi Ahmad, Asnawi Mangkualam of Indonesia, Doan Van Hau of Vietnam, and Sasalak Haiprakhon of Thailand, as those who have been the most impressive throughout the group stage.

For the title of ‘Best Midfielder’ of the group stage, the nominees are Muhammad Faisal Abdul Halim (Malaysia), Theerathon Bunmathan (Thailand), Nguyen Hoang Duc (Vietnam), Marselino Ferdinan (Indonesia), and Stephan Schrock (Philippines).

The players listed for the ‘Best Forward’ honour are Muhammad Safawi Rasid (Malaysia), Nguyen Tien Linh (Vietnam), Teerasil Dangda (Thailand), Sieng Chanthea (Cambodia), and Dendy Sulistyawan (Indonesia).

Earlier this week, the website had launched the polls for the ‘Matchday 5’ best goal and player of the round, where Indonesia had, by far, received the most votes for both.

For ‘Best Goal’, the vote-majority went to the one struck by Marselino Ferdinan two minutes before the half-time break during the match against the Philippines at Rizal Memorial Stadium on Monday, where Indonesia went through to the semi-finals as Group A runners-up after defeating the hosts 2-1. In the polls, the Garuda garnered 1,351 (83.35 per cent) from the total 13,145 votes (as at 3pm yesterday).

Meanwhile, Pratama Arhan was picked the ‘Player of the Round’, having polled 5,178 (74.23 per cent) of the overall 22,2124 votes (as at 3pm yesterday). The 21-year-old Tokyo Verdy youngster, who was key to Indonesia’s run into the final of the 2020 edition, is once again proving to be an integral cog in defence and attack as his side gun for a much-awaited maiden AFF Championship title.

The voting platform of the AFF Cup 2022 is meant to engage the fans in the tournament’s experience, and it also offers attractive prizes. To enter the competition, one must make sure to create an account after placing votes via www.affmitsubishielectriccup.com/2022.