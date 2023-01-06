Badminton academy to hold selection trial for central zone players in Sibu

SIBU (Jan 6): Pro Wira Badminton Academy will hold a selection trial for badminton players from the central zone at SM Catholic High tomorrow (Jan 7).

Pro Wira Badminton Academy founder Ngu Siew Siong said the events included both singles and doubles for boys and girls in the nine years old and 11 years old categories.

She said the aim was to pick outstanding players to represent the central zone for the state-level competition to be held in Kuching next month.

“Winners of the state-level edition will later represent Sarawak for the national junior circuit programme in the peninsula in March,” she added.

Ngu said this was also in line with the Sarawak Badminton Association’s work to groom and identify players for the junior development programme for the 10 years old and 12 years old categories.

The much-anticipated event is jointly organised by Sibu Pro Wira Badminton Academy and Betong Badminton Association.

The top two winners for their respective categories will receive RM80 and RM50 respectively while the semi-finalists will get RM20 each.

A total of 103 players took part in the badminton competition held at the same venue last weekend.

Sibu Badminton Association president Ting Wei Ping said it was a long-term programme to identify and scout for outstanding players.

“A total of 10 categories, including boys’ and girls’ singles and doubles were competed, involving the new hope, junior, and elite sections,” he added.

Ting said he was happy with the outcome of the competition, adding it was part of their development programme aimed at the grassroots level.