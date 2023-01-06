Calls not to discriminate against China tourists

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 6): Sabah Association of Tour and Travel Agents (SATTA) chairman Datuk Seri Winston Liaw has appealed to the State Government to re-consider the standard operating procedure (SOP) for tourists from China.

Liaw urged the Sabah government not to take discriminative measures against tourists from China and asked that they be treated the same as those from other countries.

He said that Sabah will benefit with the arrival of tourists from China.

State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said in a statement on Wednesday night that effective this Sunday, all travellers from China are required to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 according to the criteria set by their respective home countries before entering Sabah.

He said travellers also need to present a negative Covid-19 test result (through RT-PCR or RTK Ag Professional test) which they underwent within 48 hours before departure to the state.

He said the state government also stipulated that all travellers arriving in Sabah from abroad will be screened using a thermal scanner, and those with fever symptoms will undergo further check-ups.

The Federation of Chinese Associations Sabah (FCAS) also hoped that the Sabah State government would be more ‘tactful’ and ‘unbiased’ with tightening of its border controls, especially not to specifically single out travelers and tourists from China.

Its President Tan Sri T.C Goh reminded that when announcing the said move on Wednesday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has made it clear that the government’s decision to tighten border controls amid concerns over a spike in Covid-19 cases, is not meant to discriminate against any country.

He underscored that the health of the people is the government’s main concern and this will not be superseded by tourism or economic growth.

Goh thus hoped the State government too should adopt the same position taken by the Federal Government, and to avoid specifically single out tourists from China.

“Otherwise, it would make those tourists from China who intended to visit Sabah feel uncomfortable, or ‘unwelcomed’!” he said.

Goh who is also Chairman of Malaysia-China Business Council’s (MCBC) Bilateral Policies Committee said this in a statement yesterday, when commenting on the government’s measures to tighten border controls.

Goh opined that while it was necessary and appropriate for the State government to follow the footsteps of the Federal Government to tighten border controls amid concerns over a spike in Covid-19 cases, it nonetheless should not have specifically mentioned the China tourists when making the said announcement, recently.

He fully supported the Prime Minister’s assertion that the government’s decision to tighten border controls, is not meant to discriminate against any country, but to safeguard the health of the people.

He reiterated that all quarters should ensure equal treatment for all travelers and tourists entering the country. This includes to ensure that upon arrival in Malaysia, they undergo the necessary Covid-19 test, and those who are found to be feverish, symptomatic or have self-declared (Covid-19 symptoms) will be referred to a quarantine centre, or to the health authorities for further checks.

He said this is necessary, in order to ensure that the impact of Covid-19 is kept well under control and minimal.

Besides this, Malaysians who are planning to go abroad or returning from abroad too should be required to take necessary preventive measures, including taking the third vaccine booster shot.

Goh also agreed with the Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister, Dato Sri Tiong King Sing, for cautioning that Malaysia is estimated to lose a whopping RM30 billion in tourism revenue this year, if the Chinese tourists decided to turn away from Malaysia due to ‘unfriendly’ attitude or ‘hostile’ statements of a certain quarters in the country.

He went on to note that, in 2019 Malaysia received three million Chinese tourists which raked in a revenue of RM15.3 billion, while last year 336,000 Chinese nationals, a majority of whom were tourists, visited Malaysia; in other word, there were an average of 28,000 Chinese tourist arrivals every month.

Last December alone, Malaysia had received 53,000 Chinese travelers, and for this year, Malaysia is expected to receive six million tourists from China.

“Hence, we must strive to maintain our friendliness towards the Chinese tourists!” he concluded.