Chieng: Plans afoot to make Sibu Golf Club more beautiful, challenging

SIBU (Jan 6): Sibu Golf Club (SGC) will soon be transformed to make it even more beautiful and challenging, said Datuk Chieng Buong Toon.

The Ministry of Public Health, Housing and Local Government adviser said SGC had changed tremendously over the past 10 years..

“Hopefully the government would consider providing an annual grant to SGC to help ease its financial burden,” he said when closing SGC’s New Year’s Special 2023 golf tournament on Monday.

He was representing Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng Jin Ek, who had approved an RM20,000 grant for SGC’s upgrading and beautification.

Chieng, who is also Sibu Urban Renewal Committee chairman, said being the only golf club in the central region of Sarawak, SGC had been instrumental in assisting the government to promote golf tourism in Sarawak, particularly in Sibu.

The club was established in 1969.

“I was the captain for SGC for six years from 1996. I know exactly how challenging it was to successfully run and manage a golf club,” he recalled, adding that it was during his tenure as captain that SGC was expanded from nine holes to 18 holes.

This was also when the new and imposing club house was built.

“I miss SGC very much. This is the place I was so committed to its development and progress,” he said.

SGC president Wong Pak Cheng and present captain Wong Lay Nam thanked Joseph and Chieng for their commitment and generous support.

They also urged the Sarawak government to include SGC under its annual funding list so that the club could continue to prosper and achieve greater heights.

Stephen Manai fired a 65 to emerge winner in the Nett section of the tournament, followed by Jostin Seruling, Andy Hakim, Wong Siew Seng, Alex Nee, and Amir Aiman.

For the gross section, state-ace Lee Ka Tung scored a 70 to lift the title, followed by Kung Teck Lee on 74, and Ling Soon Kiong with 78.

The winner of the senior section was Haji Johar on 65, followed by Ngieng Ping Kiew, Phang Kwong Ping, and Ting Siong Ming.