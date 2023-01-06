CNY flight offers from MASwings in S’wak, Sabah

KUCHING (Jan 6): In conjunction with the upcoming Chinese New Year, MASwings is offering festive deals from now until January 31, for travel in Sarawak and Sabah until February 28.

The promotion is valid on all domestic routes served by MASwings’ ATR72-500 aircraft within and across the Borneo states, except for Mukah.

Passengers can enjoy all-inclusive one-way fares starting at RM138 from Miri to Mulu, Sandakan to Lahad Datu, and Bintulu to Sibu; RM148 from Sandakan to Tawau, Kota Kinabalu to Labuan, and Miri to Labuan, Bintulu and Limbang; as well as RM188 from Miri to Sibu and Kota Kinabalu to Lahad Datu and Mulu.

Meanwhile, those travelling from Kuching to Limbang and Mulu will enjoy fares from RM208.

All MASwings tickets on ATR services include 20 kilogrammes of check-in baggage and light refreshments as part of the airline’s consistency in offering the best of Malaysian Hospitality to ensure the comfort and safety of all passengers throughout their journey.

The latest deals are available through MASwings or Malaysia Airlines website, ticket offices, and their appointed travel agents or via 24-hour Call Centre at 1300-88-3000.

For more information on destinations, fares and flight schedules or to make bookings, visit MASwings’ website at www.maswings.com.my.