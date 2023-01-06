Couple remanded in connection with 6-year-old Bau girl’s murder

KUCHING (Jan 6): The couple arrested in connection with the murder of the woman’s six-year-old daughter are currently under remand until Jan 11.

When contacted, Bau police chief DSP Poge Nyaon said the seven-day remand order was granted by the Bau Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Jan 5).

“Both are remanded for investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder,” he said.

In a media statement yesterday, police revealed the heinous murder, which included the confession of the 35-year-old male suspect, who is said to have admitted beating the child to death and disposing of her body in bush at Kampung Kranji, Bau.

Based on the interrogation of the suspects, it is believed that the murder took place on Dec 17.

On Jan 4, the male suspect was arrested at an auto parts store here around 3pm.

Later that evening, he led police to the gruesome discovery of the girl’s body.

According to police, the child was identified by her 34-year-old mother based on her clothing and a doll that remained clutched in her hands.

Police also arrested the mother after the identification process to assist with the investigation.

Poge said the case unfolded after a police report was received on Dec 21 from a man, who claimed that the mother and her eldest daughter had refused to return to their home.

“In the report, the 37-year-old man claimed that both of them feared that they might be physically abused by the male suspect if they returned home,” he said.

Police from the Kuching district headquarters arrested the male suspect on Wednesday.

The girl’s body is currently at the Sarawak General Hospital’s Forensics Department for a post-mortem.