Daro rep hails nod for Sarawak, Sabah to manage projects RM50 mln and below

SIBU (Jan 6): The decision to allow Sabah and Sarawak to have direct management on the implementation of any projects costing RM50 million and below is a good start in line with the spirit of Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

Daro assemblyman Safiee Ahmad said such decision is a recognition and empowerment for the governments of Sarawak and Sabah as regions and Sarawak Public Works Department as a technical agency.

“This can speed up the implementation of projects in Sabah and Sarawak. We need a lot of special infrastructure projects for the rural areas,” he said.

He believed this move could also reduce bureaucracy and ‘red-tape’ between the federal and state governments.

“It is hoped that similar measures will also continue for other state technical agencies such as the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) Sarawak and the Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB).

“We really appreciate the sincerity and commitment of the Unity Government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in the effort to resolve some of the MA63 issues,” he said.

Yesterday, Anwar announced that the Finance Ministry had agreed that projects worth RM50 million and below to be handed over to Sabah and Sarawak for direct management.

He said this was among the matters discussed and agreed to by the government as part of the MA63.