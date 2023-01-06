DCCI lauds PM’s decision on federal projects as courageous, right

MIRI (Jan 6): Dayak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) has lauded the decision by Prime Minister Dato Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s federal government to give Sabah and Sarawak autonomy in implementing federal projects costing RM50 million and below as courageous and right.

Its secretary-general Libat Langub, in a statement yesterday, said with the decision, DCCI looks forward to participating in federal government projects worth RM50 million and below in Sarawak.

“DCCI supports this ambitious ‘decentralisation policy’ by the prime minister which will enhance, improve and speed up development programmes in Sarawak as the Sarawak state government is closer to the people and development issues concerning the state compared to the federal government in Putrajaya,” he said.

Libat was responding to the announcement by Anwar that the government had decided to allow Sabah and Sarawak to decide on the implementation of any infrastructure projects under RM50 million in their respective states.

Anwar announced this decision during a press conference after the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, adding that the provision of special grants to Sabah and Sarawak under Malaysia Agreement 1963 would also be addressed soon.

DCCI believes the decision will help redress the present federal bureaucracy which has in the past many years hampered or caused considerable delay in federal projects.

It also said the move will help to resolve and remedy the present infrastructural issues and woes in Sarawak, which have to a great extent affected mainly the rural areas such as provision of electricity, clean water, telecommunication, internet connectivity and good roads.

“The chamber hopes that the state government has the capacity, capability and the political will to implement many development projects, efficiently and swiftly, thus bringing enormous socio-economic benefits to the people of Sarawak,” said Libat.