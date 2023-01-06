Don’t make it difficult for pig farmers, Chong tells GPS govt

KUCHING (Jan 6): Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak hopes that the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government will not make it difficult for pig farmers to apply for financial assistance.

State DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen said he had come across a recent report by See Hua Daily News about a small-time pig farmer in Sibu who was deprived of the assistance in light of the pig farming licence which is pending approval.

“My heart goes out to those pig farmers and I am even more disappointed with the GPS government which seems to have made it difficult for pig farmers to apply for the assistance provided for them,” he said in a statement today.

Chong said some 30,000 pigs in Sarawak had reportedly been depopulated while some small-time pig farms faced closure due to the African Swine Fever (ASF) outbreak.

He said it would cast more impact on the industry if the government does not approve the pig farming licence in Sibu.

“Now is the time for the government to stand together with the pig farmers, provide them with the assistance and help them through this difficult period.

“This is not the time to make life more difficult for pig farmers who have suffered enough due to the ASF outbreak,” he said.

Since the ASF outbreak is not over, Chong said the majority of pig farmers in the state are still struggling, hoping that the government will render a helping hand.

The Kota Sentosa assemblyman said even though Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom recently announced that the government had set aside RM5 million as assistance for pig farmers, such amount was not enough to help 90 per cent of pig farmers who had been gravely affected by the ASF outbreak.

“Since the ASF outbreak in June 2021, the market still falls short of pork supply. The price of pork has been increased for a couple of times since and it will keep on soaring,” he said.

Chong feared that the price of pork is expected to be increased again during this festive season.

He pointed out that the people of Sarawak had given GPS a big mandate during the 2021 state election, but the GPS government seemed to have failed the people in return and particularly, the pig farmers.

“This should not be the way of GPS appreciating the support that Sarawakians had shown. People may start wondering what GPS means by ‘Sarawak First’,” he said.

Chong, who is also Stampin MP, reiterated his call to the Sarawak government to allow the import of pork to help address shortage of supply in the state.

In the meantime, he said the Sarawak government ought to maximise its autonomy in pig farming through offering allocations for pig farmers to upgrade their farms and facilities.

“This is so that pig farmers in Sarawak can introduce and implement modernised pig farming so as to resolve shortage of pork and reduce the impact resulting from ASF outbreak,” he added.