DPM Fadillah visits former school, praises SK St Mary for discipline instilled

SIBU (Jan 6): Deputy Prime Minister Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof visited his former school of SK St Mary here today.

The Petra Jaya MP was a pupil of the Mission school from 1969 to 1974, when it consisted of just one wooden block.

“The head teacher at that time was Revd Sister Ignatia Teresa Soon and I remember at that time the level of discipline was very high in this school. If anyone was not behaving well and carrying out their duties or was mischievous, a long ruler would be used to beat the children at school.

“But with that strong enough discipline, I ended up becoming a good human being. Otherwise, I was one of the naughty students and always had to be beaten with a cane at that time.

“But thanks to the education of the teachers at this school, I became a person who can contribute to our country and state. That’s why students need to respect the services of teachers if they want to succeed in life,” he said during the visit.

Fadillah also reminded the school management to focus on the development of its pupils in order to produce a creative and innovative generation.

“In our age, we are more consumers because we have not yet become creators. In the future, we need these people to become creators of whatever they learn in whatever field,” he explained.

Fadillah also advised the pupils to master the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

“This needs to be implemented for us to become a developed country that can compete at the world level. This is one of the focuses that we should all focus on, not only at the school level but must be supported at the parent level.

“All this is important if we want to see our children be able to compete in the future,” he said.

Among those present were Deputy Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee; Sibu Resident Wong Hie Seng; and SK St Mary principal Morris Belayong.