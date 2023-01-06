Dr Zaliha: MySejahtera to increase scope of non-Covid services

PUTRAJAYA (Jan 6): The Health Ministry today announced that it will be continuing to expand the scope of the MySejahtera mobile application’s services.

Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa said MySejahtera’s expansion to receive appointment bookings for non-Covid 19 ailments has received positive feedback so far.

During her New Year’s address to the ministry here, she said that 26,990 appointment bookings had been made on MySejahtera since the service’s expansion initiative was started last October.

“The MySejahtera application provides appointment registration for smoking rehabilitation services, outpatient treatments, family planning services, wound treatment services and tube changes, national health screenings, Peka B40 health screenings and more,” she said regarding MySejahtera’s current services. — Malay Mail

