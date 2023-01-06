Fadillah: GPS part of unity govt, not PH

SIBU (Jan 6): Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof has reminded the people that Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and the state government is part of the unity government and not the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government.

Speaking at the dinner with GPS leaders at Malay Union Club (MUC) Hall tonight, he said there is a need to have clarity as there is a perception that GPS is part of PH.

He said that the Agong wanted the various political parties to form a unity government for a stable government.

He explained that after the election, GPS supported Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to form the next government according to statutory declaration (SD).

He said PN, Barisan Nasional (BN), GPS and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) had enough majority to form the new federal government.

However, he said, the Agong could not appoint PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as the next prime minister because Umno said some of the SDs were not valid.

Thus, the Agong had to meet all party leaders to resolve the issue, he added.

“We maintain our support for Muhyiddin based on our SD but we decided to leave it to Agong to decide.

“Agong wanted to have a unity government because what happened to the last government in which we had three different prime ministers.

“He did not want that to happen again, and so we abided by Agong’s decision,” he said.

He said the unity government was formed to end the hung parliament after the election.

Since forming the unity government, Fadillah said GPS had fought for so many things and made sure that Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) would be among the priorities, and within a month was able to resolve some of the issues in regards to MA63.

Among them was allowing Sabah and Sarawak to have direct management on the implementation of any projects costing RM50 million.

“This means 70 per cent of the federal projects will be managed by the state,” he said.

He also clarified that in the unity government, the state opposition parties would remain the opposition.

Also present at the dinner were Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Dato Dr Annuar Rapaee, Deputy Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government II Michael Tiang, Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng, Katibas assemblyman Lidam Assan, Pelawan assemblyman Michael Tiang, and Political secretary to the Premier of Sarawak Romeo Christopher Tegong