Fadillah: Sarawak remains a model example of harmonious living in M’sia

SIBU (Jan 6): Sarawak stands as a prime example of harmonious living in Malaysia, amidst diverse racial and religious backgrounds.

In this respect, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof regarded his home state as ‘the model’ for the other states to emulate from.

“I have been given the opportunity to meet the senior government officials and community leaders in Sibu, which symbolises how we, in Sarawak including in Sibu, can live in harmony.

“Such culture of the people of Sarawak is now an example for other states in the peninsula – how we, in Sarawak, can sit together in harmony regardless of background, lineage or religion,” he said in his remarks for the lunch event with the local civil servants, at Dewan Lakis here today.

Fadillah then highlighted the words of former chief minister, the late Pehin Sri Adenan Satem, about ‘the people of Sarawak could eat together and live together, regardless of race and religion’.

“So this spirit is what we should bring back for our country, Malaysia.

“I recall that during the last election, the election trend was based on race and religion.

“It resulted in no single party being able to form a government.

“However, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong had proposed that a unity government be established. With the combination of this unity government, His Majesty hopes that our country would truly unite as a Malaysian nation,” added Fadillah.