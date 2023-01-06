Fatimah says her ministry will perform better this year

KUCHING (Jan 6): The Ministry of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development (KPWK) will ensure that the services under the ministry will be better implemented this year than in the previous year, said its minister, Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

This is despite the ministry distributing a lot of welfare aid throughout the state last year, she added.

“The year 2023 will promise something good for the KPWK in addition to being able to provide better service planning for the community in Sarawak.

“It is important for us to ensure that nobody in Sarawak, who is in need, will be marginalised and be living in a poor state,” she pointed out when speaking to reporters at the Baitul Makmur II Building yesterday.

Fatimah explained that among the various focuses which will be implemented by her ministry is to achieve social well-being through various programmes.

According to her, a total of 14 focus areas including dealing with the issue of drugs and illicit substances were implemented last year in addition to women’s empowerment through the entrepreneur and leadership programmes under the Sarawak Women and Family Department (JKWS).

“We also do not want to see any child in Sarawak be marginalised from getting quality early childhood education,” she said.

Meanwhile, when asked by reporters regarding the services provided by KPWK during disasters in Sarawak as mentioned by State Disaster Management Committee chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, she said that she accepted Uggah’s comments.

She said the feedback given to her ministry was very good, but her ministry will nevertheless continue to strive to be better in the future.

“Where there are still weaknesses we will make sure those weaknesses will not be repeated,” she said.

Earlier on before speaking to reporters, Fatimah had witnessed the handing over of duties from outgoing KPWK permanent secretary Dr Rashidah Bolhasan to new permanent secretary Noriah Ahmad at the Baitul Makmur ll Building.

Rashidah is on compulsory retirement. The new deputy permanent secretary of KPWK is Nur Alina Abdullah.

Meanwhile, Adana Jed will take over the position of JKMS director previously held by Noriah Ahmad.

Also present were the Deputy Minister of Community Wellbeing Development, Mohammad Razi Sitam, and other distinguished guests.