Hajiji announces Sabah Cabinet reshuffle soon

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 6): Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor today has announced that there will be a state Cabinet reshuffle soon.

The announcement, which came in a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office, added that details of the state Cabinet reshuffle will be disclosed soon.

This came after it was rumoured that Warisan and Umno state assemblymen were trying to wrestle the Chief Minister post from Hajiji who is also the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) chairman.

Earlier today Berita Harian reported that at least 11 out of 17 Umno state assemblymen had rejected cooperation with Warisan in an attempt to form a new Sabah state government.

The announcement by seven Sabah Pakatan Harapan (PH) assemblymen who stated that they did not give any statutory declaration (SD) to any party, is also believed to affect Warisan and Umno’s cooperation plans to topple Hajiji.

All seven of them had previously also expressed their support for Hajiji to continue to lead the state government until the current State Legislative Assembly (DUN) term ends.

At the moment, Warisan has 19 seats, while Umno-BN has 17 seats, making it 36 seats out of the 79 seats that are available now, including six seats for the Appointed Assemblyman.

That number is not enough without the support of other parties, as PH has seven state assembly seats.

Meanwhile, GRS currently has 29 seats, 15 of which are former members of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), seven from Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS), six from Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) and one from Parti Maju Sabah (SAPP).

In addition, GRS is also supported by an independent assemblyman and a Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah (PHRS) assemblyman.