‘I’m not Harry Potter,’ Lo retorts on Taman Desa Wira’s drainage upgrade status

KUCHING (Jan 6): Upgrading work on the drainage system for Taman Desa Wira in the Batu Kawah constituency is still ongoing, said Lo Khere Chiang.

The Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) chairman said the upgrading and construction work come under the RM120 million flood mitigation project for the area, which has been implemented since 2020.

According to him, the project is being carried out by Batu Kawah assemblyman Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, who is also Deputy Premier and Minister for Public Health, Local Government and Housing.

“It is still ongoing. But, of course, the project is carried out in stages. I am not ‘Harry Potter’ who can complete such a project overnight,” he told reporters briefly when responding to a question on the progress of the upgrading and construction work on the drainage system in flood affected Desa Wira and RPR areas.

He was handing over a newly-constructed house to a hardcore poor recipient at Kampung Sejijak, Batu Kawa.

Lo pointed out the upgrading work would require more time to be completed as the drainage system in the areas is interconnected.

He assured residents that the project would continue as it had been approved by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“I hope everyone can be patient because we are doing this work in stages,” he reiterated.