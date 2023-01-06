Lee: Contractor rushing to complete temporary Vista Perdana access road

MIRI (Jan 6): The contractor for the temporary access road into Vista Perdana via a new traffic light will expedite the project for Chinese New Year, said Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

According to him, contractor Naim Cendera’s work progress is now at 50 per cent completion.

“The weather has been raining since the end of last year, so it’s understandable that the project may not be on schedule.

“But Naim Cendera, which is also the developer for the area (Vista Perdana, Desa Bahagia), is doing its best to complete it as soon as possible. If the weather permits, hopefully it can be done before the Chinese New Year,” he told reporters when visiting the site today.

“I hope residents of Vista Perdana can be patient and bear with us while we try to complete this temporary road access entirely.”

Once completed, he said the road will be a one-way entrance into Desa Bahagia and Vista Perdana, while those leaving Vista Perdana will have to use the junction before the traffic light.

“We have said it many times, we are doing this temporary access road for Vista Perdana and Desa Bahagia residents and work is still ongoing. The contractor is currently doing the culvert works.

“This access road is just temporary. In the future, there will be development (Vista Perdana Phase 3) here and it will include a proper access road.

“So, this temporary access road is being constructed for the convenience of residents there while waiting for the future development to take place,” he explained.

Lee also thanked Naim Cendera for constructing the temporary access road as part of the company’s corporate social responsibility.