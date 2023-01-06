Man found dead inside pick-up truck near S’wak Heart Centre

KUCHING (Jan 6): A man was found dead inside a pick-up truck that was parked near the Sarawak Heart Centre around 3.30pm today.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said a call was received from a member of the public informing them that a man was seen to be unconscious inside the vehicle.

At the scene were rescuers from the Kota Samarahan station who responded to the call and managed to open the door with a special tool.

After the door was opened, the man was checked by a medical personnel who declared him dead.

The man has been identified as Su Leh Ngiik, 60.

The body has since been handed over to the police for further action and the case is classified as sudden death.