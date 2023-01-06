Mawan appointed as advisor in the Premier of Sarawak Office

KUCHING (Jan 6): Pakan assemblyman Tan Sri William Mawan Ikom has been appointed as an advisor in the Office of the Premier of Sarawak (Food Industries, Commodities and Regional Development).

Mawan, who is also Sarawak Dayak National Union (SDNU) president, revealed this at the union’s supreme executive committee (SEC) thanksgiving dinner here on Wednesday when queried about an announcement made by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg during the parliamentary election campaign in Julau last December.

When asked how he felt about the appointment, Mawan said: “I am very thankful to the Premier. He is always accommodating and very inclusive in the way he does things.”

He said Abang Johari, who is Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman, also knew and acknowledged that he (Mawan) is still very healthy and passionate about serving the people.

“I am happy to join the team (state administration) while still active and healthy,” he stressed.

When asked what would be his scope of work in the Office of the Premier, Mawan said: “We will compare notes.”

The veteran politician who has had a very colourful political journey since his 20s, explained that his advisory post is not causing tiers within the state Ministry of Food Industries, Commodities and Regional Development and that he reports directly to Abang Johari.

Among the many top government positions he held before was as Malaysian Pepper Board (MPB) chairman.

On SDNU, he said its new SEC office bearers will be having its first meeting here on Jan 28.

The meeting will be followed by an SDNU members thanksgiving gathering at the compound of the new union headquarters in Jalan Satok.

SDNU, formed in 1956, will move forward by collaborating with the government of the day because this is the wish of current members, said Mawan.

He assured SDNU will be moderate in their approaches.

He said he will be appointing several more persons to the posts of senior vice president, vice president and ordinary committee member on Jan 28.

SDNU is in fact rich in landed properties but most have been left idle.

However, that issue now will provide the union with something good to struggle upon and a platform to harness a greater sense of purpose and direction, he added.

Also present at the dinner were Federation of Orang Ulu Associations Sarawak Malaysia (Forum) president Kennedy Chukpai Ugon, who is also a former SEC member and current Murum assemblyman, and SDNU deputy president Christopher Gira Sambang, who is also Tamin assemblyman.