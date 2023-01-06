MoH to launch new programme to increase baby, children vaccination rates

PUTRAJAYA (Jan 6): The Health Ministry (MoH) today announced that it is concerned about the vaccination rates of babies and children under the age of one, and will be launching a Baby and Children Immunisation Programme.

Its minister, Dr Zaliha Mustafa said that the Covid-19 pandemic had an adverse effect on the rates, as only 30,000 of these babies and children came for their vaccinations in 2021, compared to 43,519 in 2020.

“Its impact is that the immunisation coverage for the Polio vaccine’s third dose did not achieve the 2021 goal of being above 95 per cent,” she said during her New Year’s address to the ministry here. — Malay Mail

