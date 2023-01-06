MyCEB optimistic on industries outlook

KUCHING (Jan 6): Ushering in 2023, the Malaysia Convention and Exhibition Bureau (MyCEB) along with the industry stakeholders are ready to stage 35 global business events, at least for now, and has anticipated to welcome over 40,000 local and international delegates, bringing in RM390 million in estimated economic impact.

The Bureau welcomes a fresh year of opportunities and a successful trail ahead, having successfully secured future events to be hosted from the year 2023-2030.

With 88 business events in the pipeline, Malaysia is expecting to welcome 104,834 delegates with an estimated economic impact of RM1.47 billion to the country’s economy, said MyCEB in a statement today.

The business events industry has shown a picking up pace for recovery, the Bureau said, citing that MyCEB together with the industry partners, had staged 152 business events for Malaysia in 2022, bringing in 402,320 delegates and generating some RM1.23 billion to the country.

These events included meetings, conventions, exhibitions, corporate incentives and international sporting events.

Unveiling this journey with MyCEB’s enticing packages and offerings, the numbers recorded are forecast to increase in 2023 and beyond, reflecting a positive momentum for Malaysia.

MyCEB chief executive officer Dato Sri Dr Abdul Khani Daud said as Malaysia’s business events industry experiences a significant shift towards the implementation of new trends to meet up with the current demands, MyCEB together with the industry professionals stay cautiously optimistic to plan qualifying events and adapt to lingering uncertainties.

“The solid pipeline of events that Malaysia has managed to anchor in 2022 and beyond reflects the event organisers’ unwavering confidence in the country’s fundamentals, highlighted by its vibrant business culture, excellent infrastructure, stable government, and stellar track record in hosting high-quality events,” he said.

MyCEB is seeing strong bookings for business events activities this year which has witnessed a major boost for its enhanced incentive programme for international business events groups.

Riding on that momentum, MyCEB will continue to emphasise on five main segments in the business events industry namely Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, Exhibitions and International Sporting Events.

To strengthen the five segments of core focus, it is the Bureau’s framework to reappoint MyCEB representatives for the China, India, Republic of Korea and ASEAN market to explore global opportunities in business events and add value to business interactions that better understand competitive advantages and value chain.

Keeping up with the latest trends of this evolving industry, MyCEB is proud to announce the annual participation of international meetings and tradeshows, and this year, it will take part in Asia Pacific Incentives and Meetings Event (AIME) Australia, IMEX Frankfurt, The Meetings Show London, IMEX America and IBTM World Barcelona.

“As we remain to be the pillar of strength to the industry, MyCEB will also continue to offer various assistance schemes to attract business events to Malaysia and we aim to map Malaysia a return to pre-pandemic levels within one to two years for business activities with in-person attendance.

“Business events will be at the height of the competition, and we are happy to share that Malaysia is gunning for prominent international shows for it is our aim to bring home the next World Expo and business events equivalent as such,” said Abdul Khani.

Strategic collaboration will continue to be the key to MyCEB’s blood stream in order to maneuver this propelling high-yield market.

Therefore, MyCEB will proceed to host meetings with its key industry stakeholders by optimising its package offerings such as the Meet in Malaysia Campaign as well as through industry recognition.

To reinforce focus, the Bureau is esteemed to celebrate the extraordinary resilience, innovation and dedication shown by business events stakeholders through industry award recognitions, business event luncheons as well as training programmes and certifications all of which to be announced throughout this promising year as MyCEB prepares to welcome more international delegates back to Malaysia.