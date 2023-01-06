Nancy instructs ministry to assist murdered disabled girl’s family in Bau

PUTRAJAYA (Jan 6): The Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) has been directed to protect the family of a disabled child who was beaten to death in Bau, Sarawak, recently, since the family is eligible for security under Section 17 of the Children Act 2001.

The directive was issued by KPWKM Minister, Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri, who views the matter seriously.

Nancy, in a statement today, said she was informed that police were currently conducting an investigation into the murder.

She also urged members of the public who had information about the case to report to the Talian Kasih hotline at 15999 or WhatsApp at 019-2615999 or contact the nearest district community welfare office to get immediate help.

Media reported that a six-year-old girl was allegedly beaten to death and her body stuffed into a sack and thrown into the bushes by the mother’s boyfriend.

Bau district police chief DSP Poge Nyaon said the suspect and the victim’s mother have been arrested and the case has been classified as murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code. – Bernama