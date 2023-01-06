Padawan e-Kasih families needing house repairs can apply for help, says Lo

KUCHING (Jan 6): Applications for house repair assistance for low-income families registered under the e-Kasih programme are still open, said Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) chairman Lo Khere Chiang.

He encouraged qualified household heads to apply for the aid from MPP.

Under the Urban Poverty Eradication Programme, he said house repair assistance recipients were allocated a maximum of RM17,000 each.

“The type of house repairs involves repairs and replacement of roofs, ceilings, walls, floors, windows, stairs, toilets, and sanitation,” he told reporters today.

For today’s event, he handed over a newly-constructed house to a recipient at Kampung Sejijak, Batu Kawa.

He encouraged community leaders to submit applications to MPP for those requiring assistance.

“If we know any people who are very poor, please register them under e-Kasih programme because we can only help them if they are registered with e-Kasih.

“The assistance is only eligible for the hardcore poor families only with conditions that they are registered under e-Kasih list and do not own any property. e-Kasih means those very poor and extremely poor,” he said.

He said the assistance is a federal-funded programme under the Ministry of Local Government Development Malaysia (KPKT), which the council has implemented since 2016.

As of 2022, he said the scheme had helped to build 185 new houses in areas under MPP’s jurisdiction at a total cost of RM2.9 million.

Those who are interested to apply can contact MPP’s Valuation and Rating Division on 082-615566.