Pepper board tests use of organic materials as fertiliser at its Song pilot pepper project

SIBU (Jan 6): The Malaysian Pepper Board (MPB) has started its pilot project using organic materials at its pepper plantation in Song in an effort to improve the income of pepper planters in Sarawak.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said the project is done in collaboration with research agencies, universities and other agencies to come up with fertilisers that can be used for the cultivation of local pepper while maintaining its quality.

“I hope this is successful because once it is successful, we can reduce the import of chemical fertilisers, thus will reduce the planting cost.

“These small farmers can get the organic fertiliser from their surroundings. This is something we are trying to work on,” he told a press conference during his first official visit as deputy prime minister at MPB Sibu branch in Jalan Teng Kung Suk today.

According to him, there are 38,134 small pepper planters throughout Malaysia and 90 per cent of the planters are in Sarawak, numbering 37,461.

He said many forms of assistance have been given to these planters including fertilisers, pesticides and training to help them to improve their production and improve their income.

At the moment, he said the income from the pepper farms could not help these small planters get out of the poverty cycle.

“So, that is why we need to find ways to see how to improve their production and improve their income so that Sarawak can remain the main producer of pepper in the country.

“We need to see how we can encourage these farmers to continue to plant pepper,” he said.

Fadillah, who is also Plantation and Commodities Minister, said in Sibu, there are a total of 3,402 small pepper planters, and MPB Sibu had distributed RM7.6 million to help 346 pepper planters.

Also, 96 planters had received Skim Tanaman Lada Baharu (STLB) with total allocation of RM3.3 million and 250 planters enjoyed benefits from the Skim Tanaman Lada Matang (STLM) with allocation of RM4.2 million, he added.

He also said that while ensuring that these farmers could continue to plant pepper, MPB is looking at other cash crops that these farmers can plant to improve their income.

According to him, Malaysian pepper ranked fifth in the global market and Sarawak pepper is among the pepper produce that is in demand in the global market.

“For now, Sarawak pepper is the best pepper in the world and we must maintain this. At the same time, we must sustain the planting process so that we can continue to sell our premium pepper,” he pointed out.

He also said that the ministry might not be able to control the price of pepper as it is determined by market forces, and that was why the farmers are encouraged to plant other cash crops as an alternative source of income.

Meanwhile, he informed that Sarawak has many MPB branches and Sibu branch is the second largest in the state.