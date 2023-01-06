PKR S’wak: Cabinet decisions on Wed good for nation rebuilding

MIRI (Jan 6): Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak is confident that the decisions announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim after chairing a cabinet meeting on Wednesday is in the best interest of the people towards rebuilding the nation.

Its chairman Roland Engan in a statement yesterday said the decisions, which among others include accelerating the construction of the Sabah-Sarawak Link Road (SSLR) project, Trans Borneo Highway project and the Sabah Pan Borneo project, was the best step taken to rebuild a fair and mutually respectful country.

“Keadilan Sarawak welcomes the decision of the unity government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim,” he said.

Anwar, after a cabinet meeting on Wednesday also announced that the cabinet had agreed that Sabah and Sarawak be given the authority to manage projects worth RM50 million and below.

In addition, he also announced that the cabinet had decided that the health of the people be given priority over tourism and the economy.