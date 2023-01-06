PM: 13 political secretaries to Cabinet ministers take oaths of secrecy today

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 6): A total of 13 political secretaries to Cabinet ministers took their oaths of secrecy today.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim shared in a Facebook post that the ceremony took place in Putrajaya this morning, led by Bandar Tun Razak PKR division chief, Azman Abidin who was appointed as political secretary to the prime minister.

Datuk Jamal Norubit @ Nerubi (deputy prime minister), Datuk Mohd Razlan Muhamad Rafi (Rural and Regional Development Minister), Che Zam Hamzah (Economic Affairs Minister), Datuk Mohammad Khairi A Malik (Higher Education Minister), Suhaizan Kaiat (Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister), Mohd Syazwan Rahimy Mohd Mokhtar (Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Minister), Carl Douglas Victor Moosom (Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister) were also among those who took their oaths today in the presence of the prime minister.

Also taking their oaths were Atiqah Syairah Shaharuddin (Education Minister), Dr Muhammad Razak Idris (Religious Affairs Minister) V. Ravindran (Human Resources Minister), Napsiah Khamis @ Maharan (Health Minister) and Mohammad Ghazali Hajiji (Sabah, Sarawak Affairs and Special Functions Minister).

The Prime Minister also said that 10 other political secretaries had taken their oaths of secrecy last week, including Datuk Megat Zulkarnain Omardin (deputy prime minister and Rural and Regional Development Minister) Ir Irwan Zulkarnain Hasbie dan Mikai Mandau (deputy prime minister and Plantation and Commodities Minister).

The other six were Chiong Yoke Kong (Local Goverment Development Minister), Ambrose Abong Bugek (Public Works Minister), Johari Kassim (Home Minister) Ooi Tze Min (Science, Technology and Innovation Minister), Mohammed Kamaluddin Effendie (Women, Family and Community Development Minister), Lee Seang Hock (Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister) and Abdullah Izhar Yusof (Communications and Digital Minister).

“May they carry out the duties invested in them well and with humility,” he said.

The ceremony was also attended by Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali. – Bernama