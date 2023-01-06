PM: LGBT, secularism, communism will never be recognised in unity govt

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 6): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has assured the LGBT group (lesbians, gays, bisexuals and transgenders), the concept of a secular state and communist ideology will never be recognised during the administration of the Unity Government.

Speaking during an interview with Radio Television Malaysia (RTM) in its ‘Naratif Khas Bersama Perdana Menteri’ programme tonight, Anwar said the matter was only raised by certain parties to spread lies.

“Sometimes these politicians will say that if Anwar becomes prime minister then Islam will be ruined, secularism and communism will gain a foothold, and LGBT will be recognised.

“This is a delusion. Of course, it will not happen and God willing under my administration this is not going to happen,” he said.

He said this when asked about allegations that describe him as a leader who runs a dictatorial government. – Bernama